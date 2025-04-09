House subcommittees advance sales tax exemptions for some household products

Laundry detergent, toilet paper and vitamins would be exempt from Iowa’s sales tax, according to a group of proposals unanimously advanced by House subcommittees Wednesday.

Iowa’s current state sales tax rate sits at 6%.

Rep. Christian Hermanson, R-Mason City, voted for the proposals. He says he was surprised the items weren’t already exempt.

“I think every little bit where the state can lean in and loosen the burden of sales tax on a family, on daily necessities like toilet paper, fragrance free or just detergent in general is probably a good thing.”

Hermanson says he’s not sure how far the proposals will advance this session.

“I believe good tax policy is always a priority in the Legislature. What our Senate colleagues do on the other side of the rotunda is anybody’s guess.”

In 2022, Iowa passed a law exempting menstrual products and diapers from the sales tax.

Unprepared food, like from a grocery store, is also exempt from the tax as well as things like prescription medications. Candy, alcohol, prepared food and over the counter medications are still taxed.