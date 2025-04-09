Bill headed to Gov. Reynolds would expand cancer coverage for firefighters, law enforcement

Iowa firefighters and law enforcement on the state’s municipal retirement system would have expanded cancer coverage under a bill passed out of the Senate Wednesday.

Currently, employees can receive disability and death benefits for cancer if they have one of the 14 types listed. The bill would expand the policy to include all types of cancer.

Joe Van Haalen, the president of the Des Moines Professional Firefighters union, says he felt a lot of relief and pride after the Senate advanced the proposal.

“There’s just been an incredible effort by so many people to get this over the finish line. We got one more step to get to the governor’s office so we’re still cautious but big relief is probably the best [way to describe it].”

Van Haalen said three firefighters from the group died of cancer in the past 18 months. Only one of them was covered by the current policy.

The proposal would also raise the required employee retirement contribution by less than 1% to help cover increased costs.

Sen. Charlie McClintock, R-Alburnett, says it’s the Legislature’s duty to provide the much-needed support for firefighters and their families.

“I’m so happy to see this bill come forward so we do our part to take care of you after you’ve taken care of us for so long. ”

Lawmakers proposed a similar bill last year but it was not taken up by the Senate.

The bill passed 46 to 1 and now heads to the governor’s desk.