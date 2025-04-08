Iowa Senate votes to lower minimum age to own a handgun to 18

The minimum age for Iowans to own and carry a handgun would change from 21 to 18 under a bill that’s on its way to the governor’s desk.

Current law allows 18-20 year olds to have long guns but not handguns, unless they are on military duty or are working as a security guard or law enforcement officer.

Sen. Art Staed, D-Cedar Rapids, says long guns are harder to hide and are less likely to be used in spontaneous violence or suicide compared to handguns.

“Lowering the age to purchase handguns won’t save any lives. It will cost lives.”

Republican supporters of the bill say 18 year olds can join the military, get married and vote, so they should be able to carry handguns to defend themselves, too.