Bill banning phone use during instructional time heads to Gov. Reynolds

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to ban cellphones in schools during instructional time is one step closer to becoming law. The bill has now cleared both the Senate and the House.

According to the bill, school districts could adopt tougher phone policies, but would have to keep the state’s baseline ban. If the bill becomes law, schools would have to adopt the ban in time for the next school year.

The plan was first proposed by Reynolds.

In a statement after the vote, Reynolds said she’s looking forward to signing the bill. She says digital distractions in the classroom are at an all-time high and students deserve to learn free from the disruption of personal devices.