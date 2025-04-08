Bill aimed at improving K-6 math scores heads to governor’s desk

Iowa senators passed a bill requiring school districts to administer math screeners to all kids in kindergarten through sixth grade.

If a student doesn’t reach benchmarks two times in a row, schools would have to develop a personalized math plan with the student’s parents or guardians, along with other interventions. The student would have to be evaluated at least every other week.

Sen. Lynn Evans, R-Aurelia, says the proposal is similar to a bill that passed last year aimed at improving student literacy skills.

“Most school districts are familiar with this process. This allows for tiered levels of instruction, support and intensifying personal support for students who are not on pace with their peers.”

Costs associated with the program would have to be paid by the school district using their normal state funding.

The bill passed 46-1 and next heads to the governor’s desk.