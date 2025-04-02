Iowa Senate advances bill to expand state insurance coverage for autism therapy

The state’s Medicaid plan for uninsured kids, called Hawki, would cover behavioral therapy for autism under a bill advanced by a Senate panel Tuesday.

Currently, the state has a fund to help pay for services for kids who don’t have insurance or Medicaid. But it has a two year limit, age restrictions and it caps how much can be spent per year.

Jack Mescher, CEO of the autism service provider Hills & Dales, says the bill closes a gap families face when they stop qualifying for Medicaid and don’t have private insurance.

“It's really disheartening for us to have to stop therapy for children who started under traditional Medicaid when their family makes economic progress. And so, it’s kind of a cliff of sorts.”

A fiscal note from the state Legislative Services Agency says nearly 700 kids on Hawki have an autism diagnosis. It estimates more than 100 kids would use the newly available services.