House passes ban on eminent domain use for CO2 pipelines

The Iowa House passed a bill that would prohibit the use of eminent domain for the construction of pipelines to carry carbon dioxide.

If passed, the bill would apply to projects that come up after the date it takes effect. It would not apply to Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed pipeline that would collect CO2 from ethanol plants in Iowa and other states to store the emissions underground in North Dakota.

Summit’s pipeline was approved by the Iowa Utilities Commission in June of 2024, but it can only be built after it’s approved by other states on the route. Approval in South Dakota is uncertain after a law was passed there banning the use of eminent domain for carbon dioxide pipelines.