Iowa House votes to lower the age limit to own a handgun to 18 years old

People as young as 18 years old could carry handguns in the state under a bill that passed out of the Iowa House Tuesday. Currently, Iowans have to be at least 21 to carry a gun, unless they have a professional permit.

Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, says he agrees with federal circuit court rulings that declared bans on 18-20 year olds having guns as unconstitutional.

“The idea that young adults, age 18-20, aren’t mature enough to own a handgun is being rejected by the courts. The courts are ruling young adults have the same rights to keep and bear arms as older adults.”

Those against the bill pointed to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show in 2022, Iowa had 367 gun deaths. That same year, gun violence was the leading cause of death for children and teens nationally.