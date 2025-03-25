Bill prohibits discrimination against foster care families’ religious beliefs

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services could not disqualify people from being foster parents due to their beliefs on sexual orientation or gender identity, according to a proposal that passed out of the Iowa Senate Tuesday.

Sen. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, sponsored the bill and says the proposal is meant to protect the religious beliefs of some prospective foster parents. Salmon points out that the bill says providers still need to consider the most appropriate placement for kids.

“The department shall not ignore or disregard the sincerely held religious or moral beliefs of the child and of the child's family of origin. When determining the most appropriate placement, placement will still be consistent with the best interest of the child.”

Opponents of the bill say they’re concerned the proposal could lead to LGBTQ kids being placed in unsupportive environments. They’re also worried service providers will avoid talking about gender identity and sexual orientation with foster families out of fear of litigation.

The bill passed 35 to 14 and next heads to the House.