Iowa House votes to give state employees paid parental leave

The Iowa House passed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ bill Thursday that would offer paid parental leave to state employees.

It would give four weeks of paid leave to state employees who give birth and one week to non-birthing parents. Adoptive parents would get four weeks of paid leave. State workers currently have to save up vacation time to get paid while caring for a new child.

Rep. Sami Scheetz, D-Cedar Rapids, says the bill is a good first step, but it doesn’t go far enough to compete with benefits offered in the private sector.

“But I do, again, think this is a good first step because these people need leave. They need to be able to spend time with their newborns.”

The bill passed 87-2, with two Republicans voting against it. This is the third year in a row that Reynolds has proposed the bill. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.