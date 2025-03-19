School cellphone ban passes in the Iowa House with bipartisan support

The Iowa House passed Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to restrict cellphone use in schools Tuesday with bipartisan support.

Under the bill, schools would have to adopt policies that ban the use of cellphones at least during instructional time. Parents could seek an exception for their child for health reasons, and there would also be exceptions for students who need an electronic device as part of their individualized education program.

Rep. Heather Matson, D-Ankeny, says she likes that the bill sets a floor and gives schools leeway to tailor their policies to local needs. She says cellphones cause “incredible distractions.”

“I believe that the evidence has shown that restrictions are making a difference, and for that reason, I will be voting yes.”

Reynolds thanked the House in a statement, saying that the bill will help students be fully engaged and achieve their highest potential in the classroom. The bill still has to get passed by the Senate before reaching the governor’s desk for her signature.