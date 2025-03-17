© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Listen: Lawmakers debate bills and budget post-funnel week

Iowa Public Radio | By Katarina Sostaric
Published March 17, 2025 at 7:33 AM CDT
Madeleine Charis King
/
Iowa Public Radio

Iowa lawmakers will need to use some of the state’s savings to cover part of the state budget next fiscal year, after revenue forecasters estimated last week that Iowa will bring in about $400 million less next year than it spent this year.

Listen as IPR State Government Reporter Katarina Sostaric and Morning Edition Host Meghan McKinney discuss how dipping into savings might affect state-funded services like education and health care, where Gov. Kim Reynolds' proposals stand and why Iowa might join more than 30 other states in instituting anti-SLAPP protections.

Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter, with expertise in state government and agencies, state officials and how public policy affects Iowans' lives. She's covered Iowa's annual legislative sessions, the closure of state agencies, and policy impacts on family planning services and access, among other topics, for IPR, NPR and other public media organizations. Sostaric is a graduate of the University of Missouri.
