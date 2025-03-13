State lawmakers will dip into Iowa’s savings to cover next year’s budget gap

Iowa lawmakers will need to use some of the state’s savings to cover part of the state budget for next fiscal year. Revenue forecasters estimated Thursday that Iowa will bring in $400 million less next year than it spent this year.

Kraig Paulsen, the governor’s budget director, says revenues have “tightened” because of tax cuts and economic headwinds.

“However, the spending discipline by our elected leaders — that is, the governor and the General Assembly — continues to put the state in a position where the needs of Iowans can be met, and we can weather through this tighter time.”

Republican leaders say the tax cuts are working as intended, and they’ve saved up enough to avoid any budget cuts. Democrats say the GOP is creating a budget crisis by using one-time funds to cover ongoing expenses.