Iowa House passes bill allowing child victims to testify against alleged abusers remotely

Iowa Public Radio | By Katarina Sostaric
Published March 12, 2025 at 5:24 PM CDT

The Iowa House passed a bill almost unanimously Wednesday that would allow some child witnesses to testify in trials through a two-way video system from outside the courtroom. It’s a response to an Iowa Supreme Court ruling from last summer that said one-way video testimony, in which the witness can’t see the defendant, is unconstitutional.

Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, says lawmakers need to keep discussing whether the bill is enough to override the Supreme Court’s decision.

“This is a really important conversation and an important step to protect those who are victims of abuse, who are minors, who have to face their abuser, and preventing the re-traumatization of young people who are very vulnerable.”

Lawmakers are also considering a constitutional amendment proposed by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird. Her office has said the state Constitution must be changed to restore remote testimony for child witnesses.
State Government News Legislative Briefs