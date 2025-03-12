Iowa House passes bill allowing child victims to testify against alleged abusers remotely

The Iowa House passed a bill almost unanimously Wednesday that would allow some child witnesses to testify in trials through a two-way video system from outside the courtroom. It’s a response to an Iowa Supreme Court ruling from last summer that said one-way video testimony, in which the witness can’t see the defendant, is unconstitutional.

Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, says lawmakers need to keep discussing whether the bill is enough to override the Supreme Court’s decision.

“This is a really important conversation and an important step to protect those who are victims of abuse, who are minors, who have to face their abuser, and preventing the re-traumatization of young people who are very vulnerable.”

Lawmakers are also considering a constitutional amendment proposed by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird. Her office has said the state Constitution must be changed to restore remote testimony for child witnesses.