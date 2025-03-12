Iowa House approves quota for Iowans accepted to UI medical programs

At least 80% of people accepted to the University of Iowa’s medical and dentistry programs would have to have an Iowa connection under a proposal passed by the Iowa House. The bill would also require the university to prioritize people with Iowa connections for residency and fellowship positions.

Rep. Adam Zabner, D-Iowa City, voted against the proposal. He says it would limit the school’s ability to bring in high-quality candidates.

“They see patients from around the state at the University of Iowa, and they're able to enroll people in clinical trials. State-of-the-art medicine that happens there because they're able to recruit top talent.”

Supporters of the bill say it could help address the state’s physician workforce shortage by bringing in students who are more likely to stay in the state after completing their education.

According to the Legislative Services Agency, the University of Iowa would lose nearly $6 million in tuition revenue over the next five years if the bill passes.