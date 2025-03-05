© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Republicans advance a bill limiting protests held outside of the Iowa Capitol

By Katarina Sostaric
Published March 5, 2025 at 2:36 PM CST
Dozens of people protesting carbon pipelines in front of iowa capitol
/
/
Iowa Public Radio
Iowans gathered for a protest outside the Capitol against carbon capture pipelines in 2023 before the House passed a bill regarding eminent domain.

Republicans on the House State Government Committee advanced a new proposal Wednesday that would limit protests and events on the grounds outside of the Iowa Capitol.

Anyone wanting to hold an event on Capitol grounds would need a recommendation from a statewide elected official, or from a state House and Senate member. The bill would also prohibit a group from holding more than six events per year outside the Statehouse.

Rep. Sami Scheetz, D-Cedar Rapids, says it will limit Iowans’ right to protest.

“Given the context of what we’ve seen here at the Capitol just in the past week, to be voting on an amendment that’s going to make it harder for people to express their First Amendment, God-given rights, I think that’s something everybody should be voting against.”

There is already a process to approve events inside the Capitol, but it doesn’t involve lawmakers.

Rep. Derek Wulf, R-Hudson, says the bill doesn’t limit First Amendment rights because it gives all groups an equal opportunity to seek permission for outdoor events.
