Senate bill would criminally punish people who administer gene-based vaccines

People who administer gene-based vaccines, like the COVID-19 vaccination, would face criminal charges under a bill that advanced in a Senate subcommittee Monday.

The bill makes it so anyone who provides or administers a gene-based vaccine faces a misdemeanor charge with a $500 fine.

Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, voted to advance the bill, after reading an email from a constituent who claims she was injured from an mRNA vaccine.

“I am totally open to some new ways to work on this, but I definitely think this is something we need to pass at this point, and we can amend it and make it more workable for our state.”

Numerous medical experts testified that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and is vital to saving lives. The vaccine has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which continues to monitor it for safety issues.

Jonathan Crosbie, a doctor who teaches at Des Moines University, says legislation like this will deter medical students from wanting to work in Iowa.

“I will tell you this right now, our students want no part of practicing here with bills like this on the table, you are chasing them off.”

If the bill does not make it through a full committee this week, it will likely be done for the year.