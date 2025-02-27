School lunches would no longer need to follow federal nutrition guidelines under a bill advancing

The State of Iowa could override federal nutritional requirements for school breakfast and lunch programs under a bill moved ahead by House and Senate subcommittees.

If passed, the Iowa Department of Education would seek federal approval to adopt state-specific nutritional guidelines prioritizing animal-based protein, dairy products, vegetables and fruit — in that order. The state would also request an exemption from federal sodium limits, whole grain requirements and other standards.

The bill says unique regional food sources — like corn, pork and dairy – are not adequately addressed by federal guidelines.

Rep. Sami Scheetz, D-Cedar Rapids, says he disagrees with the guidelines emphasizing certain foods over others.

“The way that this bill is written now is that we're going to prioritize this over other food sources for our kids, and that's just not what any nutritionist or doctor will tell you.”

Scheetz says he’s concerned going against federal guidelines could affect funding for school meal programs.

The bill was sent to the full House State Government Committee.