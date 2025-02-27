Iowa Senate moves to expand disability benefits for firefighters and police officers

Firefighters and police officers would receive accidental disability benefits for any type of cancer, according to a proposal approved by an Iowa Senate subcommittee.

Currently, only 14 types of cancer are covered under the benefits guidelines for public safety employees who are forced to retire early due to a work-related disease or injury.

Kelly Stoaks is the widow of Brian Stoaks, a former Des Moines firefighter who died of pancreatic cancer. She says her husband’s cancer wasn’t covered. His coworkers worked over 800 hours so he could keep receiving pay and benefits.

“If Brian's cancer had been covered by a presumption, he wouldn't have had to use sick time, and nobody would have had to cover his shifts for him while working their own shifts. Firefighters are amazing people, but they can't keep covering shifts for everyone who gets diagnosed and isn't covered, and they shouldn't have to.”

The bill would also require public employers to cover cancer screenings every three years for full-time firefighters, police officers and emergency medical service providers.

The proposal is moving to the Senate State Government Committee.