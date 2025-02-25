A bill requiring medical abortion clinics to inform patients of reversal options advances in the Iowa House

Iowa House lawmakers advanced a bill in a subcommittee that would require medication abortion providers to give information about abortion reversal options. The bill requires clinics to post a sign and have providers tell patients that medication abortion isn’t always effective and that it might be possible to reverse the procedure.

Supporters of the bill say it gives those seeking an abortion additional information. Kristi Judkins is the executive director of Iowa Right to Life.

“Women deserve to know the complications, risks and threats of chemical abortion. Women need to be told that they may not get rid of the baby.”

Opponents say it requires providers to give people misleading and inaccurate information.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says abortion reversal procedures are unproven and unethical. It recommends providers do not prescribe medication to stop an abortion due to a lack of evidence that it is safe and effective.

The next stop for the bill is the Iowa House Health and Human Services Committee.