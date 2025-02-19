Reynolds’ bill to promote preschool and child care partnerships advances

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ bill aimed at improving access to preschool advanced Wednesday in the Iowa House and Senate. One part of the bill would shift funding to help preschool providers partner with child care centers to ensure 4-year-olds who only have part-day preschool have full-day care.

Elizabeth Stanek, president of the group representing Early Childhood Iowa Area Boards, says the group is committed to making the bill work, but she’s concerned about how those grants would be funded.

“I think it’s a great initiative. I think it certainly helps young children and their families and business owners in our local communities. But from what we’re hearing, is that will take a good share of the Early Childhood Iowa local dollars, which are currently supporting many other initiatives for kids birth to age 5.”

Stanek says that includes infant and early childhood mental health, 3-year-old preschool and more. Reynolds says the new grants will ensure parents don’t have to leave work to drive their kids from preschool to daycare.