Libraries and schools are exempt from Iowa’s obscenity laws. This House bill aims to change that

Libraries and schools would no longer have protections from the state’s obscenity laws under a bill advancing in the Iowa House.

Iowa obscenity laws don’t currently apply to educational materials in schools, libraries or other educational programs.

Supporters say taxpayers shouldn’t be asked to pay for library materials that may be considered obscene. Rev. Brigit Stevens, who is part of the United Church of Christ, was against the bill. She says children should be able to learn from accurate and holistic information.

“Mostly, I oppose it because of the language in the repeal itself, which says ‘appropriate educational materials.’ Why are we removing appropriate educational materials? Why are we afraid of our kids learning?”

Nearly two years ago, Iowa passed a law banning books with sexual content from school libraries. Earlier this month, a federal court heard arguments challenging the law brought by book publishers and an Iowa LGBTQ advocacy organization.