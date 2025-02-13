Iowa House moves forward with tuition caps, uniform gen ed requirements and a School of Intellectual Freedom

Iowa’s three Board of Regents universities would have to follow a uniform set of general education requirements under a bill that passed through a House committee Wednesday. It was one of several bills advanced by the new House Higher Education Committee.

Under another proposal moving forward, annual tuition increases at public universities for in-state students would be capped at 3% and students wouldn’t have to pay more than their freshman year tuition throughout their undergraduate degree.

The House Higher Education Committee is also advancing a proposal to establish a School of Intellectual Freedom at the University of Iowa. The school would be centered on the ideas and texts of the U.S. Constitution and how it has shaped society and government.

The proposals are now eligible for debate by the full Iowa House.