Iowa House advances bill to address eminent domain restrictions

Landowners who are affected by eminent domain by the Iowa Utilities Commission could ask a district court to review the move under a bill advancing in the Iowa House.

The court would review each party's rights and the constitutionality of the claim. Under the bill, the court could also combine several similar petitions into one review.

Jefferson Fink, a lobbyist with Land of the Free Action, supports the bill and says it will provide clarity to landowners.

“Specifically, we just appreciate having the ability for landowners to be able to have a judge tell them and declare what their rights are with this instead of waiting for potentially years and years worth of litigation to go forward before that is the deterrent.”

A similar bill passed in the Iowa House last year, but did not advance in the Senate.