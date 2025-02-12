Iowa House looks to change the definition of bullying

The definition of bullying in Iowa code would change under a bill advancing in the Iowa House.

Currently, bullying is defined as an act toward a student “based on any actual or perceived trait or characteristic” that creates a hostile environment. The bill would take out the reference to traits and characteristics.

Rep. Elinor Levin, D-Iowa City, says she thinks the current wording in the code is helpful, especially for helping adults understand possible reasons kids could be bullied.

“This, in my view, is a solution in search of a problem. The current code does not limit districts to calling something bullying if students meet one of these particular traits or characteristics. It simply includes a list of some of the most common reasons that students are bullied.”

The current code says “traits” include, but are not limited to age, race, sex, political beliefs and other characteristics listed. Supporters of the bill say the current code limits protections to certain characteristics, such as a student’s behavior.