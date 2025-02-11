Education advocates say the Iowa House’s proposed school funding increase isn’t enough

School districts would see a slight increase in how much money they receive per student from the state under a bill advancing in the Iowa House. The proposed rate is higher than the governor’s and the Senate’s proposed 2% increase.

The House bill would bump up the amount the state pays districts per student by $10 dollars, on top of an overall 2.25% increase. It would set aside more money for schools to pay for transportation costs and include over $22 million in one-time funds for school districts.

Melissa Peterson, a lobbyist with the Iowa State Education Association, which is asking for a minimum raise of 5%, says she’s concerned that the proposed rate won’t be enough to cover costs.

“Everything is becoming more expensive, and that’s not just on the staff side. That is on the insurance side of things, that is on the cost of electricity, general products for our students.”

The increase in this year’s amount is lower than previous years. Last year, it was 2.5% and the year before it was raised by 3%.