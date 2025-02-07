Senate bill would require parental consent for minors to receive HPV vaccine

A Senate subcommittee advanced a bill on Thursday that would require parental consent for minors to get a vaccine to prevent HPV.

The HPV vaccine helps protect against strains of the virus that can cause six types of cancer. The Centers for Disease Control recommends it as a routine vaccination for 11 and 12-year-olds.

Iowa is one of a handful of states that does not require parental consent to get the vaccine.

Sen. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, says parents should have a say over all their children’s vaccinations.

“I think that if a child has to have parental consent for all the other vaccines, that this one should be no exception.”

Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, says she agrees with health care providers who testified against the bill. She says the vaccine is safe and effective and the choice gives adolescents autonomy over their own bodies.

“We need to be doing all we can to help prevent cancer in Iowa and to support our medical community working to keep our children safe.”

Several parents testified in support of the bill saying they should give consent for all their children’s vaccinations.