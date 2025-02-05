Iowa Senate committee killed a bill that would block proposed casino in Cedar Rapids

The Senate State Government committee decided not to move a bill forward that would impose a five-year moratorium on any new casino licensing. It would have stopped the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission from voting to grant Linn County a gaming license on Thursday.

Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, introduced the bill with the hopes of beating the clock on the commission’s decision.

During the committee’s meeting, Chair Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, said based on conversations, the bill did not have enough support from Senate Republicans.

“In the interest of moving this session forward to other issues of critical importance to Iowans, I have no plans to reconsider the legislation for the remainder of the session.”

The bill will not advance to a full Senate debate.