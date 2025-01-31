Sitting Iowa legislator dies unexpectedly

State Rep. Martin Graber, R-Fort Madison, died Friday morning at the age of 72, according to state leaders.

House Speaker Pat Grassley says House Republicans are devastated by Graber’s unexpected death.

Grassley says Graber served 32 years in the Army National Guard and was first elected to the Iowa House in 2020. And he says Graber’s legacy is, “one of kindness, hard work, and service.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann also released statements in response to Graber’s death. They say he was a great friend and colleague. And they offered condolences to Graber’s wife, children and grandchildren.