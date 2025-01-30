Tuition hikes at Iowa’s public universities could be capped at 3% under proposed bill

Republicans on a House panel advanced a bill that would prevent in-state tuition hikes above 3% for Iowa’s public universities.

Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis, proposed the bill.

“I think it’s time we start providing some certainty to Iowa students, rather than the institutions themselves.”

A lobbyist for the Iowa Board of Regents asked Collins to consider using a formula to determine the tuition cap, because putting 3% in state law doesn’t provide flexibility to account for future economic changes.

Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, says he supports capping tuition hikes if the Legislature commits to boosting state funding for universities. The bill would also require public universities to offer at least one bachelor’s degree program that can be completed in three years.