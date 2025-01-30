House GOP votes to advance bill rolling back required DEI classes at public universities

Public universities could not require students to take classes that teach ideas related to diversity, equity and inclusion under a bill moving ahead in the Iowa House. Courses about topics like implicit bias, social justice and cultural competence would be optional but not required, except for degrees in race or gender studies.

Denise Rathman, with the National Association of Social Workers in Iowa, opposes the change. She says it would leave professionals without the right skills to work with people from different backgrounds.

“For example, [there] might be a social worker who works in hospice. Different cultures have different approaches to the end of life. Social workers who are working with those families need to be absolutely aware of that and work with them in an appropriate manner.”

The proposal comes after the Legislature passed a law last year to force DEI offices to close at Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa.

Republicans on the subcommittee advanced the bill to the House Higher Education Committee.