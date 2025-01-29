Bill to establish ‘school of intellectual freedom’ at UI moves forward in Iowa House

A bill advancing in the Iowa House would establish a “school of intellectual freedom” at the University of Iowa. The program would be housed in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. It would research and teach how the Constitution has shaped the government and society.

Supporters of the bill say it will promote diversity of opinion and help create well-informed citizens.

M Denney, a graduate student at the University of Iowa, says the program would be a waste of time and money.

“I don't understand how you can look at the offerings of the University of Iowa and not see all of these ideas already represented there — including through American studies, including through all of the history curricula that are offered. This is just pointless.”

A lobbyist from the board of regents said a similar program is already being developed at the University of Iowa. Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa are also starting similar programs.

In 2023, the Board of Regents issued a directive for state universities to come up with opportunities for education on free speech and civics.