Homeschooling regulations could be loosened under Iowa House bill

This story was corrected at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 28. An earlier version stated that a teaching license would not be required for some homeschool instructors. But that would still be the case under the proposed bill.

A bill advancing in the Iowa House would loosen restrictions on homeschooling.

Under one form of homeschooling, called independent private instruction, teachers are capped at having no more than four unrelated students. The House bill would do away with that limit and allow providers to charge tuition.

Lauren Gideon, a homeschool mom of seven, supports the bill. She also represents Classical Conversations, a Christian homeschooling program.

“I think this opens up a great option for parents to say, ‘Hey, I have a second grader, I have a third grader, what if I brought in a couple more? I keep teaching the same content, but I'm able to receive compensation for my services, and also have revenue streams that allow me to operate out of my convictions in my home.’”

Under the bill, homeschooled kids would also not be required to learn science or social studies until sixth grade.

The proposal is moving on to the House Education Committee.