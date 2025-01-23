More cannabis dispensaries could pop up around the state under a proposed bill

The number of medical cannabis dispensaries in Iowa could double under a bill advanced by a Senate panel Thursday. The bill would allow for up to 10 dispensaries in the state, instead of the current five.

Dane Schumann, a lobbyist for MedPharm Iowa, a cannabis manufacturer in the state, says the group supports having more dispensaries. However, they are concerned that Iowa’s current regulations limit them to selling expensive products, which can make it difficult to attract customers.

“Without some broader, deeper reforms to the medical cannabis program, we're not convinced that a lot of these new dispensaries, at least, would be able to survive in the environment that we have in this state. But we're not opposed to the concepts.”

Schumann says allowing dispensaries to sell cheaper products, like vaporized CBD flower, could help the businesses stay afloat.

Last year, the Senate passed an identical bill, but it stalled in the House.