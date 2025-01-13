Party leaders share priorities as lawmakers are sworn into 2025 legislative session

State lawmakers were sworn in on Monday to kick off Iowa’s 2025 legislative session. Republican leaders in the Iowa House say their growing numbers show Iowans support the policies they have passed in recent sessions.

House Speaker Pat Grassley congratulated newly elected representatives and thanked all of the families present for the sacrifices it takes to have a family member in the Legislature. He says House members have recovered from the campaign trail — where Republicans grew their majority into a supermajority — and are ready to hit the ground running.

Grassley says House Republicans have been responding to the real concerns of real voters, on things like tax cuts, state spending on private school tuition and various social issues.

“Our bills were characterized as an attack, hateful and divisive. But the reality is that we learned this election that these issues, while emotional, have turned out to be more unifying than ever based on the election results.”

Grassley says he plans to focus on property tax relief and changes to higher education in the coming weeks.

House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst says it’s the start of a 110-day journey to make the state better for Iowans. She says families are “feeling the pinch of” the high cost of health care and child care, as well as stagnant wages and layoffs.

“Iowans expect us to help. They expect us to ease their burden. Will we work together to make life better, or will division rule the day?”

Konfrst says Democrats will be “laser-focused” on lots of different proposals that have the goal of lowering costs for Iowans.