Iowa Senate approves 3% increase for K-12 public school funding

Republicans in the Iowa Senate approved a 3% increase Thursday to per-student public school funding, the biggest boost since 2015.

It would amount to about $107 million more in base K-12 funding compared to last year, for total public school state aid of nearly $3.7 billion.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, was asked if Republicans agreed to that amount for public schools to try to match how much new money will go to private schools next fiscal year through education savings accounts.

“We looked at a lot of different things, as we do every year,” Whitver responded. “And, you know, that’s what our budget looks like, what inflation looks like, what is happening at the schools, any new rules we might have put on them. So we looked at everything, but felt like 3% was an amount that is sustainable for the state going forward. And we know that we can fund it.”

Democrats said that is not enough and proposed a 6% increase, which would be $267 million. They said that’s the same amount the GOP is spending on corporate tax cuts and private schools next fiscal year, so they should also boost public school funding by that amount.

Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, said 71 school districts with declining enrollment will get less money than last year or will have to raise property taxes. She said by voting for a 3% increase Republicans were choosing to give their communities less.

“How many staff positions will need to be cut? Which programs will students lose? How much bigger will class sizes have to get?” she asked. “Because funding is not keeping up with real and rising costs.”

Trone Garriott said districts that lose a handful of students don’t necessarily have declining costs, as that doesn’t change the amount spent on heating the building or fueling school buses.

At a subcommittee hearing Wednesday, lobbyists for public school groups and the statewide teacher’s union said schools need a 4% or 5% increase to at least maintain the status quo and to try to compete for workers.

“When we find ourselves in a situation where the local Casey’s can pay more money than a school district is able to offer for a para-educator, or an aide in a classroom, we know that there is a reduction then in the quality one-on-one time and attention we can deliver to our students,” said Melissa Peterson with the Iowa State Education Association.

House Republicans have also advanced a 3% school funding increase.

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said it’s a reasonable number to respond to high inflation and collective bargaining changes Republican lawmakers made in 2017. He was asked if the $107 million increase was meant to get new money for public schools closer to the level of new money going to private schools.

“We feel that we can do it in a way where we show support and are supportive of both public and private education,” Grassley said. “And I think that that also sends that message that we’re able to do that.”

The 3% increase means families that get an education savings account next fall will get about $7,635 to put toward private school tuition instead of the original $7,598.

Grassley said lawmakers are hoping to get school funding done by the Feb. 10 deadline. They plan to soon send the bill to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk for her signature. She proposed a 2.5% public school funding increase.

