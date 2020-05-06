Reynolds Meets At White House About COVID-19 Response

Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts about Gov. Kim Reynolds' visit to DC as Vice President Pence announces a trip to Iowa.

In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts Chris Larimer of University of Northern Iowa and Sara Mitchell of University of Iowa about Gov. Kim Reynolds' trip to meet with White House officials about Iowa's response to COVID-19. They also discuss Vice President Mike Pence's upcoming trip to meet with Iowa religious leaders, and get a snapshot of Iowa congressional and senate races heading into the June 2 primary.

Guests:

Chis Larimer, professor of political science at University of Northern Iowa

Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller professor of political science at University of Iowa