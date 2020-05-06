Related Program: 
River to River

Reynolds Meets At White House About COVID-19 Response

By & 13 minutes ago
  • Gov. Kim Reynolds briefs reporters weekdays at 11 about her administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa.
    Gov. Kim Reynolds briefs reporters weekdays at 11 about her administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Iowa.
    Charlie Neibergall/AP

In this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts Chris Larimer of University of Northern Iowa and Sara Mitchell of University of Iowa about Gov. Kim Reynolds' trip to meet with White House officials about Iowa's response to COVID-19. They also discuss Vice President Mike Pence's upcoming trip to meet with Iowa religious leaders, and get a snapshot of Iowa congressional and senate races heading into the June 2 primary.

Guests:

Chis Larimer, professor of political science at University of Northern Iowa

Sara Mitchell, F. Wendell Miller professor of political science at University of Iowa

Tags: 
River to River
Politics
COVID-19
2020 Primary

Related Content

The Risk Of Coronavirus In Afghanistan's Prisons Is Complicating Peace Efforts

By & Khawaga Ghani 5 hours ago

In a video recently sent to journalists from an Afghan prison, an inmate leans against a blue wall, struggling to breathe. "What's wrong with him?" one man asks. "Corona," another says.

Videos showing Afghan prisoners suffering from COVID-19-like symptoms have angered the Taliban, which has thousands of loyalists in government lockups.

Officials Investigating Multiple COVID-19 Deaths At Massachusetts Soldiers' Home

By editor 6 hours ago

One of the deadliest outbreaks of the coronavirus has been at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, a state-run nursing home for veterans in Western Massachusetts. At least 71 veterans have died from the virus, while another 80 veterans and 81 employees have tested positive.

As India Reopens Liquor Stores, Customers Line Up — But Overcrowding Forces Closures

By 3 hours ago

When liquor stores reopened across India on Monday for the first time in nearly six weeks, little circles painted on the pavement were supposed to help customers maintain a safe distance. But Indians paid them little heed.