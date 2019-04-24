Policy Group Argues For Tax Increases To Expand Water Quality Programs

By 59 minutes ago
  • The Des Moines River is one source of drinking water for several hundred thousand people in central Iowa.
    The Des Moines River is one source of drinking water for several hundred thousand people in central Iowa.
    Clay Masters / IPR file

Iowa is spending a fraction of what should be budgeted toward improving water quality, according to an analysis by the nonprofit Iowa Policy Project. The group argues state lawmakers should raise taxes in order to put more money toward solutions, but that doesn’t appear to be under consideration just yet.

Including federal funding, $512 million was spent in Iowa on water related projects in 2018. Most of that was in the form of federal Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) payments to farmers for taking highly erodible land out of production. The state’s share of that total was relatively small, about $42 million, although that same year the legislature passed a bill putting $282 million over 12 years toward the state’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy.

“So finally with the new money, yes, it will increase again,” said David Osterberg, who co-wrote the analysis. “But that’s very little compared to what we need.”

Osterberg cited estimates from Iowa State University and the Iowa Soybean Association that suggest spending may need to top $1 billion per year in order to significantly reduce the levels of nitrogen and phosphorous carried in Iowa waterways. The question is where that money should come from.

Iowa Policy Project suggests raising revenue by cancelling the sales tax exemption for farmers on fertilizer purchases or by increasing the general state sales tax. “If you could do something like that you could start making a commitment, and we are not,” said Osterberg.

Iowa Soybean Association CEO Kirk Leeds agrees the state should spend more to reduce nutrient pollution, but said raising taxes on farmers takes away money that could be spent on conservation.

“In order to really address Iowa’s water quality issues it’s going to take investments by farmers but downstream folks as well,” Leeds said. “A tax on fertilizer is not going to come anywhere close to what it’s going to take to address this problem. That’s why we’ve argued for a general sales tax.”

Neither idea is up for debate this year but Leeds does expect a general sales tax package, with a portion going toward water quality, to be part of a debate over state tax reform in 2020.

Tags: 
Water Quality
Water
Nutrient Reduction
news
Soybeans
agriculture

Related Content

Des Moines Water Works CEO Bill Stowe Dies At 60

By Apr 14, 2019
Clay Masters / IPR/File

The CEO and General Manager of the Des Moines Water Works has died. Bill Stowe was known throughout the state for his steadfast commitment to Iowa’s water quality. Des Moines Water Works announced last month he’d recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. In 2017, he was part of the on-going IPR forum Public Radio on Tap.

“The biggest water quality issue facing Iowa in my view is the denial of many in leadership positions that there is a water quality problem in this state,” Stowe said to applause from the audience.

Water Advocates Ask Court To Force Action On Raccoon River

By Mar 27, 2019
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement member Brenda Brink of Huxley speaks in front of the Capitol at Wednesday's lawsuit announcement.
Grant Gerlock / IPR

State agencies should be required to take greater steps to improve water quality in the Raccoon River according to a new lawsuit filed Wednesday by Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and Food and Water Watch.

The river provides drinking water for much of the Des Moines area, but it often carries excessive levels of nutrients from the farm fields that drain into it.

Iowa DNR Plans To Look Into Manganese Issues In Public Water Across The State

By Mar 5, 2019
Courtesy of CDC.gov

Iowa environmental officials are working on a plan to find out how many public water systems in the state are having problems with an element called manganese. High levels of this contaminant were recently found in a west-central Iowa city. 