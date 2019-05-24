Medical Marijuana Supporters Deliver Last-Minute Petition

Medical marijuana supporters delivered a petition with more than 1,500 signatures to Gov. Kim Reynolds' office Thursday morning urging her to sign a medical marijuana bill that would raise the state's THC cap.

The move comes just days before the deadline for the governor to sign the controversial legislation that would raise the state's THC cap so approved patients could purchase 25 grams over 90 days. The state's current cap is at 3 percent.

Supporters delivered the petition to Gov. Reynolds' office at the capitol wrapped in green balloons.

One of those supporters was Ankeny resident Paul Nye, who said medical marijuana products have helped him to manage his chronic back pain from injuries. He said previously he used opioids for more than a decade.

"I was able to kick an opioid habit that I'd had for many years within seven days. I've been taking this medication for six months, and I think it's a lifesaver," Nye said. "I think many Iowans stand to benefit from the use of this medication and an arbitrary cap doesn't make a lot of sense."

Several lawmakers who previously supported the legislation have called for Gov. Reynolds' veto because the state medical marijuana advisory board recommended not changing the THC level. The governor has until Monday to sign the bill.