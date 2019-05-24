Medical Marijuana Supporters Deliver Last-Minute Petition

  • medical marijuana
    Supporters of a bill that would raise the state's THC cap delivered a last minute petition to Gov. Kim Reynolds.
    Katarina Sostaric/IPR

Medical marijuana supporters delivered a petition with more than 1,500 signatures to Gov. Kim Reynolds' office Thursday morning urging her to sign a medical marijuana bill that would raise the state's THC cap. 

The move comes just days before the deadline for the governor to sign the controversial legislation that would raise the state's THC cap so approved patients could purchase 25 grams over 90 days. The state's current cap is at 3 percent. 

Supporters delivered the petition to Gov. Reynolds' office at the capitol wrapped in green balloons.

One of those supporters was Ankeny resident Paul Nye, who said medical marijuana products have helped him to manage his chronic back pain from injuries. He said previously he used opioids for more than a decade.

"I was able to kick an opioid habit that I'd had for many years within seven days. I've been taking this medication for six months, and I think it's a lifesaver," Nye said. "I think many Iowans stand to benefit from the use of this medication and an arbitrary cap doesn't make a lot of sense."

Several lawmakers who previously supported the legislation have called for Gov. Reynolds' veto because the state medical marijuana advisory board recommended not changing the THC level. The governor has until Monday to sign the bill.

news
medical marijuana
Healthcare

Related Content

Iowa Senate Considering House Bill To Allow More Potent Medical Marijuana

By Apr 2, 2019
marijuana plants
Katarina Sostaric / IPR file

A proposal that would allow Iowa dispensaries to sell more potent medical marijuana products to registered patients advanced Monday in the Iowa Senate after it passed the House last week.

It removes the 3 percent limit on THC (the chemical that gets people high) in individual products and replaces it by allowing a patient to purchase up to 25 grams of THC in a 90-day period.

Lucas Nelson is general manager at MedPharm, one of Iowa’s two medical cannabis manufacturers.

Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill Sent To Iowa Governor

By Apr 27, 2019
marijuana plants
Katarina Sostaric / IPR file

In the final hours of the legislative session Saturday, the Iowa Senate sent a bill to the governor that would expand the state’s medical marijuana program.

The bill allows for more potent medical marijuana products at the state’s five dispensaries. It would remove the 3 percent cap on THC—the chemical that makes people feel high—and replace it with a per-person limit of 25 grams in 90 days.

One exception to the limit is a waiver available to terminally ill people with a life expectancy of less than one year.

Doctors Still Hesitant to Certify Iowa Patients for New Medical Cannabis Program

By , & Dec 3, 2018
medical marijuana
Katarina Sostaric/IPR

The company that runs two of Iowa’s medical cannabis dispensaries is calling their first weekend of sales an “absolute success.”

Iowa’s only medical marijuana manufacturer MedPharm Iowa reports it served about 120 patients at its Windsor Heights dispensary in suburban Des Moines and at least 15 in Sioux City over the weekend.

MedPharm’s General Manager Lucas Nelson was at MedPharm’s Windsor Heights dispensary. He said opening day was “a whirlwind of emotions.”

Medical Marijuana Now Sold To Patients In Iowa

By Dec 1, 2018
Katie Peikes/IPR

Iowa’s long awaited medical cannabis program began Saturday, as people with certain medical conditions were able to buy medical marijuana at five dispensaries in the state.