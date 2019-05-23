McDonald's Workers Protest Pay And Harassment, NYC Mayor Joins In

By 4 minutes ago
  • New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, speaks to protestors outside a McDonald's in Des Moines. The Democratic presidential candidate said he supports making $15-per-hour the national minimum wage.
    New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, speaks to protestors outside a McDonald's in Des Moines. The Democratic presidential candidate said he supports making $15-per-hour the national minimum wage.
    Grant Gerlock / IPR

Workers and union supporters were joined by New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Bill de Blasio at a protest in front of a Des Moines McDonald's.

Thursday's rally was part of a planned protest in cities across the country where workers called for an hourly base-wage of $15, union representation and further action by the company to address allegations of sexual harassment. Protestors marched around a McDonald's location on Merle Hay Road chanting “We work. We sweat. Put 15 on our check.”

Jaron Brandon said he walks to work in the middle of the night to work the early shift at this McDonald's on Merle Hay Rd. in Des Moines because he can't afford a car on his current pay.
Credit Grant Gerlock / IPR

“I bust my butt just to work here for nine bucks an hour and it’s not helping anything,” said Jaron Brandon who joined the protest after working his morning shift. “Sure you’ve got bills and groceries, but after that you don’t have anything left."

As the mayor of New York, de Blasio said he helped promote higher pay by raising the minimum wage for city employees to $15.

“That helped pushed our state. Now our state has done it,” de Blasio said. “And folks in the business community said it would not be done, could not be done, it would ruin our economy. It turned out to be the exact opposite.”

Although Iowa’s cost of living is lower than New York City’s, de Blasio said $15 should be the baseline for the entire country. “Different places might phase it in different ways but it’s the right minimum because folks are struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

De Blasio said no one involved in his campaign would buy food from McDonald's until wages increase, although he said other restaurant chains that also pay less than $15-per-hour would not be included in the boycott to start.

According to protest organizers, candidates Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Julian Castro and Jay Inslee also joined rallies across the country.

Tags: 
news
Organized Labor
Labor
Iowa Caucuses
Politics
minimum wage

Related Content

Iowa Supreme Court Upholds Limits On Collective Bargaining

By May 17, 2019
John Pemble/IPR file photo

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld a 2017 law limiting bargaining rights for many state employees. In 4-3 rulings in two separate cases, the court denied arguments made by unions representing teachers and other public workers that the law violates the equal protection clause of the Iowa Constitution because it gives more bargaining rights to public safety workers.

While Immigration Issues Mount At The Border, Iowa Is Not 'Full'

By Apr 16, 2019
President Trump speaks as he visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico, California, Friday April 5, 2019.
Jacquelyn Martin / AP

On a recent visit to the southern border in California, President Trump recently said there is no room in the U.S. for more migrants. But many employers in Iowa say that statement doesn’t fit their reality. Instead, they are hoping immigration can provide workers to rebuild a shrinking labor force.

In Iowa, more people are retiring than joining the job market. The state is tied with New Hampshire, Vermont and North Dakota for the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 2.4 percent. For some businesses, finding enough workers is their greatest challenge.

Bullock Launches Iowa Campaign, Promoting Progressive Wins In A Red State

By May 16, 2019
Steve Bullock unsuccessfully defended the state's campaign finance law at the U.S. Supreme Court as the state's attorney general. But as governor, he signed one of the nation's strongest campaign transparency laws.
Grant Gerlock / IPR

In his first stop in Iowa to campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, two-term Montana governor Steve Bullock highlighted bipartisan achievements that he said set him up to connect with swing-state voters.

Iowa Governor Signs Property Tax 'Transparency' Bill Into Law

By 2 hours ago
governor reynolds
John Pemble/IPR file

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Thursday that makes some changes to how cities and counties raise property taxes.

Cities and counties must inform residents that when property values increase as a whole, local officials could lower the property tax rate to bring in the exact same amount of money as the previous year.

Meating In The Middle: The Challenge of Lowering Greenhouse Gas Emissions On Farms

By 3 hours ago

Cow guts are quite the factory. Grass goes in, microbes help break it down and make hydrogen, then other microbes start converting it to another gas. In the end, you get methane, manure and meat.

One of those things is not like the other. Methane emissions are considered the second-worst greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide, according to Stanford University professor Rob Jackson.

Biden Pledges To Expand Middle Class During First Official Iowa Event

By Apr 30, 2019
Kate Payne

Former Vice President Joe Biden is on a swing through Iowa this week just days after officially launching his bid for the White House.