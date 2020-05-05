Related Program: 
Childcare Providers Fight To Stay Afloat In Pandemic

By & 26 minutes ago
  • Some childcare centers are reporting drops in enrollment and income because of COVID-19.
Many childcare centers across the state have been forced to shut their doors because of COVID-19. For those who are still open, declining enrollment numbers, staff layoffs and difficulties in acquiring and affording necessary supplies has left providers facing tough decisions about the future of their childcare businesses, just as some Iowans begin returning to work.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by childcare providers and legislators from across the state for a look at the impact of COVID-19 on this essential industry.

Later in the hour, Rachel Rohr of Report for America joins the program to discuss the organization’s efforts to support local journalism by connecting hundreds of early career journalists with newsrooms across the country – including Iowa Public Radio.

Guests include:

  • Vickie Brandenburg , owner, Lionheart Early Learning Center, Iowa City
  • Rep. Tracy Ehlert, childcare center owner and state sepresentative from Cedar Rapids
  • Rep. Ann Meyer, state representative from Fort Dodge
  • Rachel Rohr, director of training and service, Report for America
