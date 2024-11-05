How to deal with election stress and misinformation
According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 69% of American adults rate the presidential election as a significant source of stress in their lives. Host Charity Nebbe and experts talk about why this election has been particularly stressful, how to cope as we cross the finish line, and how to avoid relying on or spreading misinformation as the results are tallied.
Guests:
- Melissa Tully, director, School of Journalism and Mass Communication professor
- Vaile Wright, APA’s Senior Director of Health Care Innovation and one of the psychologists who contributed to the Stress in America survey
- Jacob Priest, associate professor in the University of Iowa College of Education, Couple and Family Therapy Program
- Rheeda Walker, professor of psychology at Wayne State University and author of Calm in the Chaos: A Quick-Relief Guide for Managing Anxiety & Overwhelm in Loud & Uncertain Times