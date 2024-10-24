Educator publishes an updated history of Iowa
The history of Iowa hasn’t changed, but our understanding of it continues to deepen and evolve.
Historian and Iowa State University faculty Jeff Bremer discusses his new book A New History of Iowa. Bremer's book is a comprehensive history that incorporates the foundational stories that are well-known, but paints a richer, more diverse and more complicated picture than we’ve seen in the past.
Guests:
- Jeff Bremer, author, A New History of Iowa
This episode was originally produced Nov. 9, 2023.