Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Educator publishes an updated history of Iowa

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published October 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The history of Iowa hasn’t changed, but our understanding of it continues to deepen and evolve.

Historian and Iowa State University faculty Jeff Bremer discusses his new book A New History of Iowa. Bremer's book is a comprehensive history that incorporates the foundational stories that are well-known, but paints a richer, more diverse and more complicated picture than we’ve seen in the past.

Guests:

  • Jeff Bremer, author, A New History of Iowa

This episode was originally produced Nov. 9, 2023.

Tags
Talk of Iowa HistoryIowaBooks & Reading
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
