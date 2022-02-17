Exploring works of African American Literature

Books can be mirrors and windows. It’s a powerful experience when you see your identity reflected in a work of literature, and a powerful experience when you can learn about the lives of people who are different than you.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe and Iowa City West high school teacher Amari Nasafi provide a reading list full of African American Literature. Later in the podcast, Gale Brubaker, executive director of the West Des Moines Historical Society tells the story of The Jordan House in West Des Moines. The home was once a stop on the Underground Railroad — a place where freedom seekers could find shelter, safety and assistance as they fled slavery.

Amari Nasafi , teacher, Iowa City West

Gale Brubaker, executive director of the West Des Moines Historical Society

Books mentioned on this episode:

