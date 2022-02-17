© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will intermittently be off air Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th.
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Exploring works of African American Literature

Published February 17, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Books can be mirrors and windows. It’s a powerful experience when you see your identity reflected in a work of literature, and a powerful experience when you can learn about the lives of people who are different than you.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe and Iowa City West high school teacher Amari Nasafi provide a reading list full of African American Literature. Later in the podcast, Gale Brubaker, executive director of the West Des Moines Historical Society tells the story of The Jordan House in West Des Moines. The home was once a stop on the Underground Railroad — a place where freedom seekers could find shelter, safety and assistance as they fled slavery.

Guests:

  • Amari Nasafi, teacher, Iowa City West
  • Gale Brubaker, executive director of the West Des Moines Historical Society

Books mentioned on this episode:

  • Stamped by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds
  • Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America edited by Ibi Zoboi
  • The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
  • The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
  • Losing My Cool: Love, Literature, and a Black Man's Escape from the Crowd by Thomas Chatterton Williams
  • Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaBooks & ReadingLiteratureblack history month
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez