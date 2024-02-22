Iowan's latest book makes a proposal for divorce

Cedar Rapids-based journalist and author Lyz Lenz shares how her marriage went wrong, and how she got out in her third book, This American Ex-Wife: How I Ended My Marriage and Started My Life.

Also in this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with UNI assistant professor Melinda Heinz about the growing movement of "death cafes" - events where people can have end-of-life discussions to normalize the topic of death.

Death cafes can be found around the world, and Heinz is hosting these events monthly for adults in the Cedar Falls-Waterloo area. The next event is scheduled fo February 28.

Guests:

