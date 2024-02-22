© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Iowan's latest book makes a proposal for divorce

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
The word marriage has many positive connotations - love, security, happiness, family, partnership - but when a marriage goes wrong, it can feel like a prison.

Cedar Rapids-based journalist and author Lyz Lenz shares how her marriage went wrong, and how she got out in her third book, This American Ex-Wife: How I Ended My Marriage and Started My Life.

Also in this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with UNI assistant professor Melinda Heinz about the growing movement of "death cafes" - events where people can have end-of-life discussions to normalize the topic of death.

Death cafes can be found around the world, and Heinz is hosting these events monthly for adults in the Cedar Falls-Waterloo area. The next event is scheduled fo February 28.

Guests:

  • Lyz Lenz, journalist and author
  • Melinda Heinz, assistant professor of family services, University of Northern Iowa
