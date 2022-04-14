Exploring modern faith in the Midwest

In 2016, Lyz Lenz’s life was turned upside down. She found herself questioning her faith, leaving her church and leaving her marriage. She felt that what she was experiencing was part of something bigger. She set out on a journey to explore how personal faith and congregations were evolving with modern challenges.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Lenz about what she found on her journey and discusses her book God Land: A Story of Faith, Loss, and Renewal in Middle America.

Later in the podcast, Tyler Leech talks about living with Autism and National Autism Awareness Month.

Guests:



Lyz Lenz , author

, author Tyler Leech, board member, Iowa Autism Society

This program was originally produced on August 6, 2019.