© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
104.7 K284CN (Ames Classical translator) will be off air from 8am-5pm Wednesday, April 13th - Friday, April 15th
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Exploring modern faith in the Midwest

Published April 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

In 2016, Lyz Lenz’s life was turned upside down. She found herself questioning her faith, leaving her church and leaving her marriage. She felt that what she was experiencing was part of something bigger. She set out on a journey to explore how personal faith and congregations were evolving with modern challenges.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Lenz about what she found on her journey and discusses her book God Land: A Story of Faith, Loss, and Renewal in Middle America.

Later in the podcast, Tyler Leech talks about living with Autism and National Autism Awareness Month.

Guests:

  • Lyz Lenz, author
  • Tyler Leech, board member, Iowa Autism Society

This program was originally produced on August 6, 2019.

Tags

Talk of Iowa Talk of IowaBooks & ReadingfaithReligionIowa
Stay Connected
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Matthew Alvarez
Matthew is a producer for IPR's River to River and Talk of Iowa
See stories by Matthew Alvarez