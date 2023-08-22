© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Understanding the enduring legacy of Dungeons & Dragons

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published August 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Dungeons & Dragons is almost 50 years old, but the role playing game is bigger than ever. Its new-found popularity is all over pop culture, but the phenomenon is so much bigger than that.

To better understand the game’s enduring legacy, host Charity Nebbe and other IPR staffers get a crash course on playing D&D at Fortuna Board Game café in Iowa City.

Then Shelly Mazzanoble and Greg Tito join the show to discuss their new book Welcome to Dragon Talk — Inspiring Conversations about Dungeons & Dragons and the People Who Love to Play It, which is all about the history and allure of the role-playing game.

And don't miss Studio One's review of the official D&D soundtrack.

This episode was originally produced in January 2023.

Guests:

  • Justin Ford, co-owner of Fortuna in Iowa City
  • Samantha McIntosh, Iowa Public Radio talk show producer
  • Natalie Dunlap, former Iowa Public Radio intern
  • Shelly Mazzanoble, author of Welcome to Dragon Talk: Inspiring Conversations about Dungeons & Dragons and the People Who Love to Play It and cohost of the Dragon Talk podcast
  • Greg Tito, author of Welcome to Dragon Talk: Inspiring Conversations about Dungeons & Dragons and the People Who Love to Play It and cohost of the Dragon Talk podcast
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
