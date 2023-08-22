Understanding the enduring legacy of Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons is almost 50 years old, but the role playing game is bigger than ever. Its new-found popularity is all over pop culture, but the phenomenon is so much bigger than that.

To better understand the game’s enduring legacy, host Charity Nebbe and other IPR staffers get a crash course on playing D&D at Fortuna Board Game café in Iowa City.

Then Shelly Mazzanoble and Greg Tito join the show to discuss their new book Welcome to Dragon Talk — Inspiring Conversations about Dungeons & Dragons and the People Who Love to Play It, which is all about the history and allure of the role-playing game.

And don't miss Studio One's review of the official D&D soundtrack.

This episode was originally produced in January 2023.

