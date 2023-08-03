© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
To tip or not to tip?

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published August 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Tipping at service establishments isn't just an American custom, but a codified form of wages for business owners.

This episode of Talk of Iowa dives into the origins of tipping in the United States, and how federal law has evolved to make gratuity a part of employee's hourly wages. Host Charity Nebbe talks with Denise McCollough, who credits tips among the reasons she's spent 30 years as a restaurant server.

Then we look at how federal and state laws govern how tipped employees are paid, and how mobile point-of-sale applications and the pandemic have made tipping more common across the service sector with Paul Iversen of the University of Iowa Labor Center and Joseph Miller of the University of Northern Iowa College of Business.

Guests:

  • Denise McCollough, Dubuque resident
  • Paul Iversen, labor educator, University of Iowa Labor Center
  • Joseph Miller, head of the Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship, University of Northern Iowa
Talk of Iowa IowaEconomyBusiness & Consumer News
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
