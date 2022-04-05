A Canada goose has taken up residence in a former Decorah eagle's nest

Fans of the world-famous Decorah eagles may have been surprised this spring to click on the eagle cam and find themselves looking at a Canada goose.

The Canada geese that took over the nest left vacant by the Decorah eagles may be experiencing the most-watched goose incubation of all time, but if you’re looking for eagles, never fear, there are two healthy and adorable eaglets to watch at the Decorah North Nest.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks to John Howe and Amy Ries of the Raptor Resource Project. Howe and Ries describe how the public can get up close and personal with a couple of bald eagle families with the Raptor Resource Project and the Decorah Eagle Cams. This is an opportunity to witness intimate moments between adult eagles, caring and feeding for their eaglets, and heartbreaking losses because every season brings something new and this year is no different.

Later in the podcast, a preview of Iowa City’s Mission Creek Festival from Lindsey Moon and Mark Simmet of Iowa Public Radio's Studio One All Access.

Guests:

