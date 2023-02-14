© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Love in the air and on the page

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin Troutman
Published February 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

If your idea of a romance novel includes heaving bosoms and muscly heroes with long flowing hair, it might be time to take another look. In these books a world can exist where, Chloe Angyal says, "women get everything they want and everything they deserve. So they deserve to be treated with respect and in the bedroom and outside of it."

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks about the evolution of the romance novel with Angyal and Jessica Pryde.

Then spoken word artist Caleb Rainey bares his soul with an album called Heart Notes Live.

Guests:

Talk of Iowa Books & Readingpoetry
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
