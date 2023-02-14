Love in the air and on the page

If your idea of a romance novel includes heaving bosoms and muscly heroes with long flowing hair, it might be time to take another look. In these books a world can exist where, Chloe Angyal says, "women get everything they want and everything they deserve. So they deserve to be treated with respect and in the bedroom and outside of it."

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks about the evolution of the romance novel with Angyal and Jessica Pryde.

Then spoken word artist Caleb Rainey bares his soul with an album called Heart Notes Live.

Guests:

